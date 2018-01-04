Amazon Alexa may start serving up adverts in results because of course

JUST AS has happened so many times before in human history, we've all let something innocuous into our lives, only to have it monetised later. Radio, TV, laptop… they've all been through the process of becoming advert boxes. Now voice assistants are going the same way.

CNBC is reporting that Amazon has started discussions with multi-nationals who want to offer sponsored responses to questions you ask Alexa. We really shouldn't be surprised.

So whether it's asking a general question like "how long will a cab take to the station" or "add fabric softener to my list", you may well start getting responses more specific than you expected, like "13 minutes by Uber, shall I call one" or "Certainly, is Lenor alright? It smells of summer meadows".

There's already a touch of this going on with responses at a more subtle level like "I can look for a brand like Lenor if you like" but this is more hardcore - it's the equivalent of paying to be at the top of Google results.

But doing so completely changes the relationship we've started to broker with our voice assistants. Suddenly, they're not just chatty pals that turn the lights on and off, they're actually in our homes, with clipboards, telling us to take the Pepsi Challenge.

And of course, that was the plan all along. And really we should have seen it coming but it was far more fun to think of the fun stuff.

Much of Amazon's hardware is sold at little or no profit because it ties users into its ecosystem. Remember, even your Kindle carries a premium not to show ads on its home screen.

After buying Whole Foods last year, the company is rumoured to be eyeing up US retailer Target. The combination of the two would be a force to be reckoned with in retail empire terms and combining this with revenue from selling advertising for brands it carries could potentially make it the most profitable retailer in the world.

Meanwhile, the strategy falls down when spats occur like the current one with Google which has seen the search giant remove YouTube from Amazon products as the two companies fight over carrying Google products. µ