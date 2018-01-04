Dell's new XPS 13 packs 8th-gen Intel CPU (er) and a 20-hour battery life

The new Dell XPS 13 is available to buy now

PC MAKER Dell has kicked off CES before its even started by unveiling a souped-up version of its XPS 13 laptop.

Just like the refreshed XPS 13 announced, er, three months ago, the new model packs Intel's latest 8th-generation Core i5 or i7 processors (yay), which are offered with a choice of 4GB, 8GB or 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

According to Dell, you'll manage to squeeze 20-hours of battery life out of the laptop on full HD, but this'll drop to 11 hours in 4k Ultra HD mode.

Dell claims the laptop offers twice the grunt of the 2015 model, thanks to better power management. This is down to the new thermal design of the laptop, which uses Gore thermal insulation for better heat dissipation. There's also a 'dynamic power mode' that intelligently delivers maximum power when needed, while carefully monitoring system temperatures.

The design of the new XPS 13 is perhaps the most radical improvement on offer, with Dell boastfully claiming that it's the first company to use woven glass fibre in a laptop to achieve an alpine glass weave, whatever that means. The laptop also has a titanium oxide coating to offer a pearlescent sheen while being UV and stain-resistant.

It's also more streamlined than before, naturally, with the new Dell XPS 13 shaving off 3.4mm in thickness compared to its predecessor and weighing in at just 1.2kg. The bezels have been slimmed-down too, with Dell managing to squeeze its 13in InfinityEdge display into an 11in frame.

Elsewhere, the new XPS 13 offers an optional fingerprint scanner, an IR camera with Windows Hello support and an array of connections, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD card reader, a USB-C input with DisplayPort support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new Dell XPS 13 is on sale now at Dell.com and John Lewis with prices starting at £1,269. A Rose Gold model will be available next month priced at £1,669, and an Ubuntu version is also on offer for £1,319. µ