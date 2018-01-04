Hive's View is a detachable wireless indoor camera

BRITISH GAS subsidiary Hive has launched its newest security camera, and it's a bit of a looker.

The Hive View offers a variety of options aiming to avoid being ‘just another' security camera. The look has once again been handled by acclaimed designer Yves Behar who was responsible for the second generation of Hive thermostat.

As well as being attached to its implausibly thin base, the head of the unit can be removed and placed elsewhere for a temporary check-in (roughly an hour off the base). Plans are also in place for a candid photo mode, similar to that offered by Google, but this will come later.

There's 1080p picture with night vision, and motion detection that can differentiate people and animals. This will be incorporated into the Hive ecosystem next month allowing the camera to be an additional motion sensor.

Hive View includes a privacy mode, which can be set automatically or manually, and means the camera won't take footage if you don't want it to.

It can be sat on a table, wall mounted, or magnetically attached, and angled to make the most of the 130-degree field of vision. It's also available in Black, Copper and White and Gold, so it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb.

Basic 24-hour cloud storage is free of charge, or the Hive Video Playback subscription increases it to 30 days for £4.99 per month.

Alternatively, the camera is available as part of the Close To Home pack, which includes two Hive Active Lights, two Hive Sensors, 30-day storage and a Hive Active Plug is available for £29.99 per month, reducing to £4.99 per month in year 2. Alternatively, existing Hive customers can take the reduced rate of £26.99.

Hive's hire purchase is part of its ongoing mission to bring smart home to the have-nots, not just us nerds.

If you'd rather buy outright, the Hive View is £189 for one unit or £319 for two. The company is also available in the USA, Canada, Ireland and Italy, as one of the first smart home ecosystems from the UK to branch into international markets. µ