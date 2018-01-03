OnePlus yanks Oreo-based Oxygen OS for the OnePlus 5

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has been forced to cancel its Oreo beta rollout for the OnePlus 5 after users reported a number of glitches.

Yep, just as it did with the Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, the company this week confirmed that it's halting the update's rollout to the OnePlus 5.

"Because of a bug on Oxygen 5.0, we have cancelled its global release," OnePlus said in a statement. "And we're preparing for Oxygen 5.0.1, the partial release will go alive soon."

While OnePlus failed to acknowledge why the Oxygen 5.0 rollout has been cancelled, early installers were quick to flock to Twitter and Reddit to report a number of issues with the update, including battery drain, Bluetooth borkage, glitchy notifications and camera issues, with some noting that image quality has "degraded" since installing the Oreo-based software.

This ain't the first time this has happened to OnePlus 5 owners, either. Last year, OnePlus withdraw its OxygenOS 4.5.7 update rollout after users complained that it had caused gaming stutter glitches.

The OxygenOS 5.0 update was originally released just before Christmas with the aim of bringing a number of improvements and new features to the OnePlus 5, following the launch of the OnePlus 5T. These included optimisations to the OnePlus launcher, a revamped UI for the camera app and improvements to image quality.

The update also brought with it improvements for WiFi and battery saver, along with the December 2017 security patch for Android.

At the time of writing, the open beta can still be downloaded from the OnePlus forums, but we'd recommend you hold off for now. µ