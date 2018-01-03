Apple buys Buddybuild to bolster Xcode developer tools

APPLE HAS KICKED off the new year by acquiring Buddybuild, a Canadian startup that helps developers test and manage their apps.

"We're excited to share that the Buddybuild team has joined the Xcode engineering group at Apple to build amazing developer tools for the entire iOS community," the Vancouver-based outfit said in a blog post on Tuesday.

TechCrunch first reported the deal and received confirmation from Apple. No financial information was disclosed, naturally, but Apple told the website that the firm will stay based in Vancouver, an area the startup called a "hotbed of developer and engineering talent."

Buddybuild, which and touts itself as a "continuous integration, continuous deployment, and user feedback platform" for app development, currently helps developers to release iOS and Android apps using GitHub, GitLab, and BitBucket.

Following the acquisition, the startup will be rolled into Xcode, Apple's suite of dev tools for iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, although Apple and Buddybuild have not given a specific timeline of when that will happen.

In its blog post, Buddybuild said it will no longer take new customers as of Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, the startup added that will discontinue existing plans and Android app development on 1 March this year.

This small-scale acquisition comes just weeks after Apple confirmed it was buying London-based music discovery outfit Shazam.

"We are thrilled that Shazam and its talented team will be joining Apple," the firm said in a statement last month.

"Since the launch of the App Store, Shazam has consistently ranked as one of the most popular apps for iOS. Today, it's used by hundreds of millions of people around the world, across multiple platforms.

"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement." µ