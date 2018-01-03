Google's mysterious Fuchsia OS is now available for Pixelbook

IF YOU are lucky enough to have a Google Pixelbook, then you can start experimenting with the mysterious Fuchsia operating system that we know exists but little else.

The new(ish) OS has confused everyone with an entirely new kernel meaning its less likely to be the fabled ‘Andromeda' operating system to unite Android and Chrome OS.

Despite being worked on as open source for the past year, nobody really knows what they are working on which is kind of about-face really.

Chrome Unboxed reports that the Pixelbook can now run a primitive edition of the new OS along with documentation, which has been made available for the first time.

Google has repeatedly said that whatever Fuchsia is for, it's not "vaporware" - it's a living breathing thing. Just one that they won't tell us the purpose of yet. Some commentators believe that it will eventually replace Android and Chrome OS without any kind of succession process but there's a lot of evidence that Chrome OS has a long-tail commitment, and billions of Android OS installs, so it seems unlikely.

Don't expect much as a casual user. The UI is a long from being ready, and installing it is no easy task.

It requires a bit of commitment. You need a Chromebook running Chrome OS in Developer Mode. You then need a Pixelbook. Then you need a USB stick. And the process warns that it will irreparably damage the stick in the process, suggesting a lot (and we mean a lot, a lot) of fast reads and writes.

So what have we learned? Basically, that whilst Fuchsia is not only alive but important enough to be installed this soon on the company's flagship device, it's also a long way from being even remotely ready.

Aside from anything else, before it gets any closer to public consumption, it'll require those working on it to be actually briefed on what the heck it is they are building. µ