Intel leak reveals desktop Kaby Lake CPU with AMD Vega graphics

AN INTEL CHIP with an integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics processor has popped up on Intel's overclocking webpage.

Listed as an Intel Core i7-8809G, the quad-core eight-thread processor comes sporting both integrated Intel HD 630 graphics and packaged graphics acceleration in the form of the Radeon RX Vega M GH.

As reported by Anandtech, other core specs include a base clock speed of 3.1GHz, 8MB of L3 Cache, support for DDR4-2400 RAM, and a target thermal design power of 100W; notably higher than Intel's Coffee Lake architecture chips.

Speaking of which, the chip is using a version of the seventh-generation Kaby Lake architecture dubbed Kaby-G, which would suggest that work on a chipset with packaged graphics has been going on for some time.

Intel has previously said it will have chips that use AMD graphics tech but didn't spill the beans on what to expect beyond a mission statement.

And the listing has been removed which clearly indicates Intel wasn't ready to release any info on the chip. Though with CES 2018 a week away, we can expect to hear more pretty soon.

Given Intel and AMD compete in the central processor arena, particularly now that the former's Ryzen chips have brought the fight back to Intel's CPU dominance, it would seem odd for the two firms to partner-up.

Some would expect Intel to join forces with Nvidia, which doesn't compete directly in the CPU world.

But AMD has a good deal of experience mixing its graphics tech with its CPUs, notably with its accelerated processing units (APUs) which are laptop and desktop-grade system-on-a-chip parts.

The Core i7-8809G was listed with other desktop PC Intel chips, so it would appear that Intel is aiming the chip for use in socketed motherboards found in more traditional and custom-built PCs.

There's no mobile or laptop variant of the chipset at the time of writing, which we hope will change, as a decent Intel CPU and AMD GPU combination packaged into a small footprint could yield some pretty powerful gaming and workstation laptops with lightweight and thin bodies.

But this is all speculation for the time being and we expect to hear more before too long. We also hope that Nvidia will have something up its green sleeves to counteract this Intel and AMD love-in. µ