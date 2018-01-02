OnePlus 5 gets Face Unlock with latest OxygenOS beta release
iPhone X-esque feature added due to 'popular demand' from users
JUST AS PROMISED, owners of the OnePlus 5 can now unlock the smartphone using their mug.
The feature, which originally arrived as a feature exclusive to the OnePlus 5T, is available now on OnePlus' older handset - as long as you're prepared to install the latest beta version of OxygenOS.
While OnePlus' Face Unlock system isn't as secure as the iPhone X's Face ID system, it's said to be faster than Apple's alternative in performance tests, unlocking the OnePlus 5T in just 0.4 seconds.
The system utilises "over 100 identifiers on your face such as the distance between your eyes or between your nose and upper lip," according to OnePlus, which also promises that the feature works in different lighting conditions and when you're wearing glasses.
Although not as secure as Face ID on paper, the firm is promising that, unlike the iPhone X's unlocking system, Face Unlock can't be fooled by photographs.
"Face Unlock makes sure is it you and that you are 'alive'. In simple words, the technology reduces the chance that someone will try to unlock your phone using a picture," OnePlus said in a forum post. "There are multiple checks carried out such as analyzing the 3D aspect of the subject."
Related: Apple's Face ID tech can't tell two Chinese women apart
According to company chief Carl Pei, the feature has been added due to the OnePlus 5 due "popular demand" from users, and given that the handset packs the same camera setup as its 5T successor, the system should work just as well.
OnePlus' latest OxygenOS beta is available to download now, and also brings with it a number of improvements and bug fixes, resolving issues with 5GHz Wi-Fi connections and vibrations. µ
