Amazon shows Britons' love the Echo, Fire, Fans, Switches and Cat Litter

AMAZON IS the latest company to round up their customers' habits in 2017.

The UK trends list shows that so far at the time of compilation, the most popular purchases around the country in the run-up to Christmas included the Kindle Paperwhite in Portsmouth, Philips Nose, Ear and Eyebrow Trimmers in Brighton, and Game of Thrones Season 7 on DVD in Belfast.

The most popular electronics have included retro models like the Instax Mini 9 camera, while 4K televisions and the Sonos Play:1 (with Alexa, yawn) have proved popular.

The Nintendo Switch was the most popular console with a Black Friday deal of the console and Super Mario Odyssey sold out in 126 seconds. But the biggest game of the year was Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy on PS4.

Despite the security scares, Play and Learn smart toys have been huge this year, including the Osmo Genius Kit and the V-Tech Kidizoom Smart Watch which has had year-on-year sales rise of 90 per cent. Lego's renaissance continues too, thanks to the Lego Boost Creative Tool Box.

Biggest health tech? Theoretically, it would be the Ninja Nutri Pro blender which has seen 700 per cent rise year on year. But in reality? Worktop fans. Hot weather, innit.

The most popular products on Amazon Prime was dominated by tech too - the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Fire Tablet and Amazon Echo all made the list. Along with cat litter. Ahem.

If it were up to us, we'd tell you about the most ordered crisp flavours from around the country, but it's not strictly relevant. Let's just say, the London ones are very posh.

The top products on Amazon Launchpad (the startup techie stuff) include the Dodow metronome sleep aid, the Anki Cozmo robot, the Furbo Dog Camera and our pal Sphero BB-8.

Finally some stats on the Alexa - the most popular product on Black Friday. This year, she's told 100 million jokes, had 1 million proposals of marriage, 1 million "I love you"s, been used to snooze the alarm more in the UK than in Germany, and of all the contacts on the calling service, "Dad" is the most common. µ