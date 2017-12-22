The INQUIRER will be updated all over Christmas

WELL AS I write this, there are just three days to the big day.

The stockings will need to be hung by the chimney with care soon. Hope you remembered the carrots for the reindeer.

On behalf of Carly (who is already Drivin' Home For Christmas), myself, and the rest of the team at INQ (and our sister sites), we want to wish you Merry... well, whatever it is you celebrate at this time of year.

Here's to another great one - our 16th - we think (the truth is no one from the early days is left so we're not entirely sure*) - and our most successful yet.

We'd like to thank you all for sticking with us through times that have been in equal measure brilliant, and quite often pretty tough.

Your feedback and enthusiasm for what we do will keep us going, and we promise the same in 2018 - doing more "proper journalism from proper journalists" with a lot of sarcastic humour and bolshy opinion thrown in.

Our full news service will return on Tuesday 2nd January 2018. But don't worry, we've got lots of features, interviews, reviews and reflections on the year ready to go up while we're gone - so keep checking back every day.

And we'll keep adding to the Christmas Gift Guide too, because you're bound to get some Christmas money from Granny innit?

Once again, thanks for all your support this year and enjoy the break.

Chris Merriman

Associate Editor and for once, not Grinch

*Wikipedia says March 26th, 2001. We'll roll with it.