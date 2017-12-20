List of most used passwords online include '123456', 'Password' and 'qwerty'

IT'S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN when an internet security company publishes a list of the world's most used (and thus terribly insecure) passwords.

As usual, the list contains 100 passwords that no internet user should ever use unless they enjoy getting hacked, and comes courtesy of SplashData, who has yet again confirmed what we are told every year: we never learn.



As you'd expect, "123456" takes the top spot, along with the classic popular choice of idiots "password", followed by a new yet exceptionally unique entry "12345678". Oh LOL. You'll notice it's also quote obvious there are plenty of Star Wars, football and monkey fans out there, the further you get down the list.

"Unfortunately, while the newest episode may be a fantastic addition to the Star Wars franchise, ‘starwars' is a dangerous password to use," said SplashData CEO Morgan Slain. "Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online because they know many people are using those easy-to-remember words."



Somewhat surprisingly for those of us who aren't brain dead, SplashData said that almost 10 percent of people have used at least one of the 25 worst passwords on this year's list, and nearly 3 percent of internet users have used the worst password, 123456.

Nevertheless, here's the top 25 worst passwords of 2017. For the complete list of 100, head over to Spashdata's official page. µ

1. 123456

2. Password

3. 12345678

4. qwerty

5. 12345

6. 123456789

7. letmein

8. 1234567

9. football

10. iloveyou

11. admin

12. welcome

13. monkey

14. login

15. abc123

16. starwars

17. 123123

18. dragon (Up 1)

19. passw0rd

20. master

21. hello

22. freedom

23. whatever

24. qazwsx

25. trustno1