List of most used passwords online include '123456', 'Password' and 'qwerty'

IT'S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN when an internet security company publishes a list of the world's most used (and thus terribly insecure) passwords.
As usual, the list contains 100 passwords that no internet user should ever use unless they enjoy getting hacked, and comes courtesy of SplashData, who has yet again confirmed what we are told every year: we never learn.
As you'd expect, "123456" takes the top spot, along with the classic popular choice of idiots "password", followed by a new yet exceptionally unique entry "12345678". Oh LOL. You'll notice it's also quote obvious there are plenty of Star Wars, football and monkey fans out there, the further you get down the list.
"Unfortunately, while the newest episode may be a fantastic addition to the Star Wars franchise, ‘starwars' is a dangerous password to use," said SplashData CEO Morgan Slain. "Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online because they know many people are using those easy-to-remember words."
Somewhat surprisingly for those of us who aren't brain dead, SplashData said that almost 10 percent of people have used at least one of the 25 worst passwords on this year's list, and nearly 3 percent of internet users have used the worst password, 123456.
Nevertheless, here's the top 25 worst passwords of 2017. For the complete list of 100, head over to Spashdata's official page. µ
1. 123456
2. Password
3. 12345678
4. qwerty
5. 12345
6. 123456789
7. letmein
8. 1234567
9. football
10. iloveyou
11. admin
12. welcome
13. monkey
14. login
15. abc123
16. starwars
17. 123123
18. dragon (Up 1)
19. passw0rd
20. master
21. hello
22. freedom
23. whatever
24. qazwsx
25. trustno1
