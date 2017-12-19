Amazon brings Echo Buttons to the UK for family Christmas quizzing

AMAZON HAS announced it is bringing its Echo Buttons to the UK, the first product in the ‘Alexa Gadgets' range.

The buttons, which launched in the US earlier this year, will allow users to play games with a buzzer element with launch titles including Trivial Escape Tap, Party Foul and Button Monte.

More titles will follow including Dungeon Escape, Don't Cut That Wire and Beat The Intro.

The Bluetooth 4.2 LE buttons will work with all Echo devices (but not with third-party Alexa devices). The buttons come have LED lights in them which can change colour (we threw that in there as there are loads of questions on Amazon.com asking why they didn't get to choose the colours they wanted).

Ideal for quizzing around the Christmas tree, Amazon is keen to emphasise the "togetherness" that can be offered by the buttons, declaring they will help you "bring back Game Night". As if it ever left.

The arrival of Echo Buttons is a final crescendo to this years product launches in the Echo family, with a new version of Echo, the Echo Plus with home control and Echo Show with video screen all joining the Echo Dot which is still on its second iteration.

The Echo Spot alarm clock and Echo Look fashion advisor, and Amazon Tap portable speaker are all available in the US, with a home security system expected to launch in 2018.

Meanwhile, back in Blighty, Echo Buttons are available from today, direct from Amazon, priced at £19.99 per pair. µ