Twitter enforces new set of rules to reduce hateful and abusive content

MICRO-BLOGGING SITE TWITTER has put a new set of rules into effect as part of its on-going policy development process, which aims to reduce hateful and abusive content on its social platform.

Amongst the first accounts frozen were those of Britain First's top brass, which will disappoint Trump, we're sure.

While specific threats of violence or "wishing for serious physical harm, death, or disease" to an individual or group of people on the micro-blogging site has been in violation of Twitter's policies for some time now, the update brings in some new types of related content.

This includes the banning of accounts that affiliate with organisations that use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes. Groups included in this policy will be those that identify as such or engage in activity — both on and off the Twitter — that promotes violence.

The new rules also cover content that glorifies violence or the perpetrators of a violent act. This includes celebrating any violent act in a manner that may inspire others to replicate it or any violence where people were targeted because of their membership in a protected group.



"We will require offending Tweets to be removed and repeated violations will result in permanent suspension," Twitter said in a blog, adding that in our efforts to be more aggressive, it might make some mistakes and are working on a robust appeals process.



"We'll evaluate and iterate on these changes in the coming days and weeks, depending on how things change," the social media giant said while promising to update users on the progress along the way.

The news of the updated policy comes just under a year after Twitter and its fellow tech titans Facebook, Microsoft and YouTube joined forces with the European Commission (EC) to launch a new "code of conduct" to address online hate speech.

The EC said that the four technology companies support it and EU member states in the effort to "respond to the challenge of ensuring that online platforms do not offer opportunities for illegal hate speech to spread virally".



The idea was that having tech companies sign the code of conduct will help the companies commit to continuing their efforts to tackle illegal hate speech online. µ