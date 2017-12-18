Facebook launches Snooze feature to mute your annoying online pals (temporarily)

BRAGGING/MOANING PLATFORM Facebook has launched a new ‘Snooze' feature that means you can temporarily unfollow your fellow social media pals if you feel there's being a bit annoying.

By selecting the feature and 'snoozing' someone, you will be muting them and preventing their posts from showing up in your feed for a set amount of time - take for instance if they are away and their holiday spam is sending your jealousy levels spring out of control (says the man who has spent most of this year abroad - CM).

Unless you're an eagle-eyed Facebook obsessive, you probably won't have noticed the new feature is already live. The button is lurking in the top-right drop-down menu of every post, just give it a click and choose how long you want to snooze the irritating little bleeder for.

"We've heard from people that they want more options to determine what they see in News Feed and when they see it," the social media giant said in a statement on Friday.

"With Snooze, you don't have to unfollow or unfriend permanently, rather just stop seeing someone's posts for a short period of time."

And if you're concerned that doing so might disturb your friendship equilibrium - don't be - Facebook explained that the people, pages, and groups you snooze won't be notified that you have done so. The only person that will be notified is you before the Snooze period is about to end.

The setting isn't permanent either, it can be reversed at any time. So get your snooze fingers at the ready and make your feed less annoying/boastful/pretentious without any consequences.

Last month, Facebook took a somewhat unorthodox approach to the problem of revenge porn by asking people to send in their nude pics.

The Australian arm of the company asked users who have shared intimate pictures of nudeyness and sexy-time, and are concerned that their partner, or worse, ex-partner might put them online by sending them in.

Confused? Well, the plan was that Facebook will hash the images, encoding them with a unique identifier. This means if someone else tries to send the same image again, it will automatically be blocked. µ