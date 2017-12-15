Amazon agrees to start selling (some) Apple and Google products again

Chromecast is one of the items coming back to Amazon

AMAZON HAS proferred a gesture of Christmas goodwill to Google and Apple, with the news that it will start selling Chromecast and Apple TV products once again.

The company stopped sales of the items over two years ago as they were seen as being in direct competition with its own Fire TV range.

However, as relations have become increasingly frosty between the parties, culminating most recently with Google's decision to remove YouTube support from the Amazon Echo Show, it appears the retail giant has accepted that it needs to play nice.

The latest Apple TV, Apple TV 4K, Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra will all be made available. In addition, Amazon recently added its Prime Video service to Apple TV, ending a long period of frustration for users.

Amazon had always claimed that the removal of products was to "avoid customer confusion" where Amazon Prime Video was not supported. As both Android and Apple TV have resident support, Amazon has been able to climb down without losing face.

There's still a long way to go before the frost properly thaws, however. Amazon is holding out on other items that might encroach on its turf, such as the Nest line of home security products.

Amazon has recently announced a home security suite for its Echo smart assistant.

"We are in productive discussions with Amazon to reach an agreement for the benefit of our mutual customers," a Google spokesperson told CNET. "We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon."

Google recently hinted that it would be bringing Nest into the Google hardware fold more closely, which can only serve to rub salt in Amazon's wounds.

Interestingly, while Nest products may ‘cause customer confusion' other products like Ring's range of video doorbells and cameras, which are already taking a comfortable chunk of the market, aren't considered confusing at all.

As such, when Google's withholding of YouTube was described by Amazon as "selective", one can't help but feel that the two of them need their heads banging together. µ