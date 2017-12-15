Ataribox pre-orders delayed indefinitely amid production issues

OLD SCHOOL GAMING OUTFIT Atari has delayed pre-orders for its much-hyped Ataribox console amid production issues.

Earlier this week, Atari announced that it would be launching its crowdfunding campaign the Ataribox on 14 December, but just days the firm has been forced to tell prospective customers that pre-orders have been delayed indefinitely.

"The countdown to the Ataribox launch on Indiegogo has been officially paused. Because of one key element on our checklist, it is taking more time to create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves. Building Ataribox is incredibly important to us and we will do whatever it takes to be sure it is worth the wait," Atari said.

It's unclear what is causing the hold-up and it's unlikely we'll find out anytime soon, with Atari promising to give an update in the next few weeks.

"An updated launch plan is underway and more detailed information will be available soon. We will be keeping you, our community, informed every step of the way. Thank you again for your support of Ataribox," it added.

This delay could put the console's prospective Spring 2018 release date in jeopardy, not to mention the fact that the firm has yet to reveal much about the console's specs besides the fact that it'll shop with a custom AMD processor, AMD Radeon Graphics and a customised Linux OS.

Looks-wise, the Ataribox will arrive as a sleek, more refined version of the classic Atari 2600 complete with a walnut wood finish, and price-wise, it's expected to fetch around $250-$300 (so about 200-230 quids) but as we all know, when it comes to crowd-funding, prices can rise. µ