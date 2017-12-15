Apple's Face ID tech can't tell two Chinese women apart

A CHINESE WOMAN has been offered a refund on her iPhone X after she discovered that her colleague could unlock the device Face ID.

Apple has long claimed that the technology behind Face ID is the "most advanced" it has ever created and says that the probability that a random person could successfully use it to unlock your smartphone is approximately 1 in 1,000,000, versus 1 in 50,000 for Touch ID.

However, a woman in China, known only is Yan, told the Jiangsu Broadcasting Corp this week that her co-worker was able to unlock her iPhone X using the face-scanning tech despite having reconfigured the facial recognition settings multiple times

Yan called Apple to report the issue where staff told her it was "impossible", so she rushed to the nearest store Apple store to demonstrate the glitch to employees.

There, South China Morning Post reports, Apple staffers found that the women were able to unlock the iPhone X no matter whose face was set as the owner.

The store reportedly said that the camera was faulty and gave Yan a refund, but she encountered the same problem with her second iPhone X.

Apple has yet to comment but told HuffPost that both women may have used the phone during its "passcode training" and that the phones may have been essentially "taught" to recognize both faces.

This latest Face ID glitch comes just weeks after it was revealed that a 10-year-old in the US has been able to access his mum's phone using the supposedly secure face-scanning tech.

"It was funny at first," the boy's father said. "But it wasn't really funny afterwards. My wife and I text all the time and there might be something we don't want him to see. Now my wife has to delete her texts when there's something she doesn't want Ammar to look at." µ