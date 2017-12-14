Microsoft quietly adds native OpenSSH client to Windows 10

MICROSOFT HAS STUCK an OpenSSH client into Windows 10, avoiding the need for developers to look elsewhere for third-party tools.

Nerds at ServTheHome have uncovered a beta version of the native OpenSSH client, which Redmond's engineers have whacked into the Fall Creators Update for Windows 10.

So that good news for developers, particularity as the client is reportedly easy to enable; not that we'd know, we can't code our way out of a digital paper bag.

But just what the hell is OpenSSH some of you may be asking? Well, it's a suite of network-level security tools based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol, designed to establish secure network connections through encrypting network traffic via multiple authentication techniques and offering secure tunnelling capabilities.

Essentially, OpenSSH is a secure alternative to unencrypted network protocols like rlogin and FTP, and in a world where hackers are prolific, developers have been keen to use OpenSSH in their online apps and software.

But developers have previously needed to use third-party utilities such as PuTTY to securely connect to remote servers, which can be a bit inconvenient if you just want everything at your fingertips when working with Windows.

With a native OpenSSH client in Windows 10, Microsoft has shown it's keen to support the army of developers it already has in the Windows ecosystem, which is a positive move for a company that wants to ensure Windows remains the operating system of choice for most computer users.

Of course, if you're not a developer then there's a good chance you couldn't care less about this, so may we direct your attention to something a little more flashy like how the BBC's first virtual reality game will let Dr Who fans pilot the TARDIS. µ