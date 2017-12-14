BBC lets you pilot Doctor Who's TARDIS in its first VR game

Box of Delights for Christmas? Not for the first time

THE BBC is on something of a roll at the moment with new digital innovations. Today sees the launch of its first virtual reality (VR) game, and it's one for the Whovians.

The game 'Time Vortex VR' will allow fans to pilot Doctor Who's TARDIS, avoiding hazards and obstacles, in a virtual reality reboot of the game first released earlier this year.

These will take the form of objects from 'the future' but will occasionally involve a complete 360 to tackle stuff behind you from 'the past'.

And for the 'old Whovians,' there's a chance to fly in previous versions of the vortex from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

For those of you who don't know what a time vortex is, basically, it's like flying through the opening credits of the show. And you've seen that right?… Right?

Jo Pearce, creative director of BBC Digital Drama, said: "This game allows you to step inside one of the most iconic title sequences in TV history, as you pilot the TARDIS through modern, 80s and 60s versions of the vortex. Digital innovation is at the very heart of Doctor Who - and this new game combines casual, arcade-style gaming with virtual reality to create an unforgettable experience.

Produced by Goodboy Digital using the WebVR API, the game uses HTML5, WebGL and PixiJS v5.0 and will work on everything from standard mobile browsers (Chrome, Firefox and Safari), to Google Cardboard and more fancy-pants VR headsets like the Vive, Oculus and Samsung 360.

The game is part of the BBC's Taster programme of experimental ways to interact with Auntie. Already there's 'Home - A VR Spacewalk' and 'AbsrACTION', a motion-captured VR dance performance in space, but this is the first foray into gaming.

Also announced recently, The Inspection Chamber is the BBC's first interactive audio drama, using voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to create a modern take on the Choose Your Own Adventure concept. A full-service skill for Alexa has also been announced.

Time Vortex VR also acts as a warm-up for Peter Capaldi's final outing as Doctor Who, to be shown on Christmas Day where we will see the character regenerate into a woman for the first time in show's history. µ