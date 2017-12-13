Nintendo Switch hits 10m sales, putting it on par with the PS4

NINTENDO IS on course for its most successful console ever, as the Switch breaks through the 10m sales barrier.

That means it's less than 4m behind the total sales of the Wii U in its entire lifetime. It took two and a half years to get to the 10m mark at all.

Ars Technica's figures also report that at this stage, the Wii U had sold a paltry 3.91m, though that's a long way behind the 5.9m for the same period on XBox and still behind the 13.17m of the original Wii sold in the same period, but remember, the Wii was completely unique at that time, the technology has become far more commonplace now.

But with plans for between 25 and 30 million units to be manufactured in the next financial year, Nintendo is setting its heights higher than ever before.

With a target of hitting that Wii U all-time level by that time, if it achieves it, Nintendo will be selling at the same rate as the PS4, and that's not to be sneezed at for a console that was going to potentially make or break the entire company.

Part of the success has been playing to its obvious strengths. When the Wii U came out, we had to wait for ages for a Zelda or flagship Mario title. This time, we've got Mario Kart, Mario Odyssey, a Rabbids crossover, Pokemon and Zelda all in place early on - and if there's one thing that Nintendo has otherwise been very good at is playing to its strengths.

There's been a certain amount of scarcity, a very limited amount of discounting, but what has really helped is that the social aspect of Nintendo has an inevitable snowball effect. The more people you know with one, the more fun it can be. So when your mates get one, you probably will too.

And let's not ignore the Mario Run and Pokemon Go factors, plus recently we added Animal Crossing to the list - those games that have taken the key franchises outside their comfort zone into Android and iOS, meaning that they are suddenly reminding people who have forgotten how great they are, and bringing aboard a whole new army of disciples too. µ