Google launches three experimental photo apps for iOS and Android

We've used AI to make this famous selfie more PC. Can you spot how?

GOOGLE RESEARCH has launched three new photo apps across iOS and Android.

The "appsperimental" triptych consists of three apps for Apple users and two for Android, spurred on by the success of Motion Stills (Android & iOS), an app released over the summer which uses AI to stabilise and animate short films.

Storyboard (Android & iOS) takes your video and turns it into a comic strip by intelligently selecting the best frames to tell the story, before turning it into one of six stylised layouts.

If you don't like what you get, pull to refresh and it'll try a new one. Soon you could be able to make your own Dear Deirdre problems. All you need is a head-mounted camera, a woman in a negligee and to be the sort of person that has speech bubbles coming out of their head when they talk.

Selfissimo! (Android & iOS) allows you to strike a pose and get a selfie every time you stop moving. The selfies are always in black and white (always lets you look your best) and at the end of a ‘session' you can choose to save selected shots or the whole lot. The idea is to show off your "best self". Blue Steel everyone!

Scrubbies (iOS only) is a video manipulator - think of it like record scratching, but for video. You can swipe to go forward, backwards, freeze, capture, replay individual moments and see parts of the action that you'd never have managed to get with a still camera.

It's not known if Scrubbies will come to Android, but we'd assume so.

Google bought AI Photo company AIMatter back in August and doubtless, this is, in parts, the fruits of that.

Alex Kauffman, Interaction Researcher at Google Research explains: "Each of the world's approximately two billion smartphone owners is carrying a camera capable of capturing photos and video of a tonal richness and quality unimaginable even five years ago. Until recently, those cameras behaved mostly as optical sensors, capturing light and operating on the resulting image's pixels.

"The next generation of cameras, however, will have the capability to blend hardware and computer vision algorithms that operate as well on an image's semantic content, enabling radically new creative mobile photo and video applications."

These apps are designed to be the first in a series that will embrace the potential that these two billion eyes on the world will bring, and use Google's AI skills to make the most of them.

Other photo experiments from Google have included the zoom and enhance technique from Bladerunner, µ