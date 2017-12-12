Three adds 11 more far flung destinations to its Go Roam free roaming offer

THREE HAS announced even more destinations have been added to its ‘Feel At Home' or ‘Go Roam' service, bringing the total to 71.

The company has been aggressive in its plan to bring roaming to as many countries as possible free of charge (not just the EU ones) and today's additions add another 11 to the mix.

They're not exactly mini-break spots, but if you're going South America way, here goes:

Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, Vietnam and Mayotte.

Dave Dyson, Chief Executive at Three, said: "My ambition is to free our customers and offer 100% free roaming worldwide, and we will continue to abolish unfair roaming charges until we achieve this. We're passionate about improving our customers' experience when travelling abroad, so they can stay connected and use their phones just as they do at home. To reassure our customers, we have also committed to no changes to roaming on Three following Brexit."

Three now has carriage agreements with most of the big targets for international travellers, however, the jewels in the crown would be the addition of China and South Korea, plus of course Japan which will see visitors flock in 2020 for the next Olympics. At present, there's no sign of them - but we wouldn't be surprised if they were next - let's face it, it's more likely than North Korea or Cuba.

In the meantime, the addition of this latest crop shows the company's ongoing commitment. It was the first of the networks to offer pan European free roaming, before adding the USA the following year.

With 4.9 million visitors from the UK travelling to the USA alone each year, it is understandable why this is a bigger priority for many customers over a free Spotify subscription for example.

On average, Three says its customers save 750MB per trip. That equates to £2250 for a trip to the USA on Three's standard roaming rates (based on its Essential Plans which don't include Go Roam).

Of course when people know they are paying £3/MB, they're less likely to use roaming making the figure rather skewed, but it's nevertheless an impressive statistic.

The next leap forward will be the ability for Go Roam customers to use 4G networks. In most countries, data is limited to 3G or 3G+.

For countries not covered, check out our guide to dodging the roaming bills. µ