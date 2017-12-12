Web paragons urge a halt on FCC vote to strip back net neutrality

WORLD WIDE WEB PARAGONS have signed a letter that urges a halt on the vote to repeal the net neutrality protections in the US by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Tech and Internet pioneers including father of the world wide web Sir Tim Berner-Lee, early internet leader Vint Cerf, and Apple co-founder and opinion spouter Steve Wozniak, along with others put their signatures on the letter which argues that the Commission basically hasn't got a clue what it's talking about.

The vote is expected to err in favour of stripping back protections that stop internet service providers from offering online services preferential treatment and more bandwidth if they cough up for it.

But the Berners-Lee and pals argue that the decision to have such a vote on an anti-net neutrality order, led by Commission chairman Ajit Pai, is "based on flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of internet technology".

"The technically-incorrect proposed Order dismantles 15 years of targeted oversight from both Republican and Democratic FCC chairs, who understood the threats that internet access providers could pose to open markets on the internet," the latter stated.

The letter also noted that the FCC has failed to listen to public concerns about the damaging effects of peeling back net neutrality, with 23 million comments going ignored, in part due to technical problems with the FCC's comment submission system, and no open public meetings being held on the decision to vote to repeal net neutrally protections.

"We therefore call on you to urge FCC Chairman Pai to cancel the FCC's vote," urged the letter.

"The FCC's rushed and technically incorrect proposed Order to abolish net neutrality protections without any replacement is an imminent threat to the internet we worked so hard to create. It should be stopped."

Those are strong words, but we have to remember that the US was build upon a capitalist ideology, and there's arguably a pro-business agenda that will see voting go in favour of allowing online businesses to put their money to use and pay for internet privileges, after all the more they grow the more taxes they could pay and the more dollars in the US government's coffers.

Of course, this could just be scepticism on our part and the vote will go in favour of net neutrality. Just don't hold your breath. µ