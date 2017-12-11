Leaked benchmarks show Nvidia's Titan V is a pixel-crushing monster

NVIDIA'S TITAN V graphics card is monstering synthetic and game benchmark tests, demonstrating that it's a beefy pixel pusher as well as a smart GPU.

While Nvidia has kept quiet about any official benchmarks, it would appear that testers of the high-end graphics cared are not so discreet, with the results of testing having been leaked on Reddit supposedly from the Nvidia Discord chat channel.

While a 1200MHz base clockspeed that can be boosted up to 1455MHz without overclocking, the Titan V was always going to be a performer, though these boosted clockspeeds are in fact lower than those of the Pascal architecture-based Titan Xp and Geforce GTX 1080 Ti.

However, the leaked benchmarks show the Titan V blowing the these cards out of the water, with its base clock hitting a score of 32,774 points in the Fire Strike test, while the Titan Xp and GTX 1080 Ti achieve scores of 28,000 and 28,300 respectively.

This demonstrated the power of Nvidia's new Volta GPU architecture and the performance boosts having second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM2) and a memory bandwidth of 652.8 GB/s can deliver.

Other benchmarks show the Titan V eating its way through game tests, such as Rise of the Tomb Raider, Ashes of the Singularity, and Gears of War 4, hitting high frame rates in the game when all the settings are jacked up and resolution set at 1440p.

And for around $3,000 we'd expect the Titan V to be well a titan of the GPU world.

The Titan V has other tricks up its sleeve, such as a focus on being able to run artificial intelligence systems as speed, which sets it very much in the prosumer and developer market. But we reckon there's going to be a few gamers with cash to splash that will want this pixel pushing behemoth.

For everyone else, it'll be a matter of holding on until Nvidia pushes out the Volta architecture into more affordable members of its GPU family. Either way from the Titan V we expect 2018 to yield some pretty impressive graphics cards at prices that don't give a bank manager a heart attack. µ