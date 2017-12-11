Google announces which Android Wear watches are getting Oreo update

GOOGLE HAS begun the process of rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to its Android Wear wearables platform.

Although it has divested 'ownership' of smartwatches - removing them from the store, much as it did with Android TV - the company remains committed to the platform itself and last week the LG Watch Sport became the first device to get a bite of Oreo.

The update includes some nice to have's, mostly around battery optimization, touch lock and variable vibration strengths.

The list shows that Android Wear is moving further towards being about fashion watches, and away from perfunctory "me too" entries from smartphone makers.

Out already: Fossil Q Venture, the aforementioned LG Watch Sport, Michael Kors Sofie, Mont Blanc Summit and Louis Vuitton Tambour.

Watches "persuing" - that is to say, expected to receive Oreo: Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20, Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch, Diesel Full Guard, Emporio Armani Connected, Fossil Q Control, Fossil Q Explorist, Fossil Q Founder 2.0, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Gc Connect, Guess Connect, Huawei Watch 2, Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch, LG Watch Style, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw, Michael Kors Access Dylan, Michael Kors Access Grayson, Misfit Vapor, Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E, Movado Connect, Nixon Mission, Polar M600, Tag Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45, Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You, ZTE Quartz.

Huawei confirmed to us today that Oreo is definitely slated in for the Smartwatch 2 at some point in 2018, but there are no firm details.

Notably, the first Huawei Watch and the last Moto 360 models are not on the list, and in the case of the latter, that brings to an end the Moto smartwatch heritage, once the jewel in the crown of Android wearables.

Google knows full well that smartwatches aren't over, as the success of the Apple Watch 3 proves, but as yet there hasn't been one "killer" watch to match Apple's success, and unless Google is working on a Pixel Watch (and makes it a damn site better than the Pixel Earbuds) then it looks like Android Wear will be playing second fiddle to its Apple counterpart for some time.

Google recently launched Android Oreo Go for low powered devices, but this is more aimed at its Android One range of starter phones. µ