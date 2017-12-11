OnePlus 5T can't stream HD content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

ALTHOUGH THE OnePlus 5T packs an HD display and top-of-the-line hardware, users are reporting issues with streaming video content.

According to The Verge, owners of the OnePlus 5T are currently unable to watch HD content on video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Movies.

The situation was pointed out by several users in a thread on the OnePlus forums, where one user wrote that the handset doesn't currently have support for Widevine level 1 DRM, which most devices need for streaming videos.

"It's come to my attention (as my 5T is being shipped) that the 5T, as well as other OnePlus devices, do not have the Widevine L1 Certification required to be able to watch HD content from DRM protected services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Google Play Movies (YouTube is not affected).

"I would like to know why a £500 phone is not capable of fully utilising these very popular services and if there are any plans to rectify this clearly ridiculous issue.

"I am massively surprised this has not been brought up in reviews/not had a bigger fuss made about as this is completely unacceptable for a brand that is now well established."

At the moment, the OnePlus 5T only provides support for Widevine Level 3. However, this version is only sufficient for standard definition streams and does not include the rights for HD streaming.

The Verge put these comments to the test on the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5 and found that both handsets are incapable of streaming Netflix or Amazon Prime Video content in resolutions higher than SD.

A company spokesperson responded to the situation, confirming that it's working on an update to enable Widevine Level 1.

However, it didn't go into any detail about why it didn't implement Level 1 in the first place or when the update will actually make its way to users. µ