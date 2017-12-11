iOS 11.2 glitch lets users delete Apple Pay Cash for good

APPLE'S RUSHED OUT iOS 11.2 update is suffering from yet another glitch that gives users the ability to delete Apple Pay Cash for good.

iDrop News reports that a glitch in the update, which was rushed out to fix a 'Springboard' bug that was causing iPhones to crash, is letting users delete the iMessage app for Apple Pay Cash but, er, won't let them reinstall it.

The bug, which will only be affecting those in the US due to Apple Pay Cash's limited rollout, can't be fixed by reinstalling the Apple Pay app or rebooting the phone.

Instead, an Apple Support rep has confirmed that, since Apple Pay is a part of the OS, the only way users can get it back for is by completely wiping and restoring the affected iPhone. The firm hasn't yet said whether it will be rolling out a software fix for the issue.

This ain't the only problem that iOS 11.2 has caused. Last week, iPhone X owners complained that, after installing the update, their handset displayed a message stating that "Face ID is not available".

It's unclear what caused the issue, but Apple analyst Rene Ritchie claimed on Twitter that it may be due to users pre-emptively changing the date on their iPhone X to avoid their the Springboard crash.

🚨 If you changed your #iPhoneX date to avoid the springboard crash, then updated to iOS 11.2, #FaceID won't like the bad date and you'll need to reboot to make it happy again.



(Also: remember to set your date/time back to auto ASAP.)



More info: https://t.co/VLpKU4Fzzb — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) December 2, 2017

Thankfully, the bug is pretty easy to fix, with 9to5Mac reporting at the time that a simple reboot should rid of the error message and make Face ID activate successfully.

iOS 11.2 isn't just bad news, as the update also brings faster 7.5W wireless charging for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X, along with an update for control centre to accurately show when Bluetooth and WiFi are switched on, a new loading animation for Live Photos effects, and Live wallpapers for the iPhone X. µ