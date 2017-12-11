AMD's Ryzen 2 processors are reportedly arriving in early 2018

BORED AMD must be tired of the success it enjoyed with the Ryzen CPUs as its second-gen processors are set to launch early 2018.

The Ryzen 2 lineup, according to WCCTech, will comprise of the Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 2000 chips, and are set to bring in better performance with jacked-up clock speeds and overclocking capabilities.

Core specifications for chip fans include the Ryzen 2 family being the first chips AMD will have built using the 12nm fabrication processes to pack in more transistors into small squares of silicone.

The Ryzen 2 family will feature AMD's Zen+ CPU architecture, which is set to offer more power efficiency alongside beefier speeds and support for DDR4 memory running at higher frequencies.

Dubbed 'Pinnacle Ridge', the wave of second-gen Ryzen chips will start predictably with the flagship Ryzen 7 in February, followed by its less gutsy siblings in March.

With up to eight cores and clock speeds reckoned to hit up to 4.4GHz, the Ryzen 2 CPUs are not only set to butt heads with Intel's eighth-generation processors, but also take on Intel's 9000 series CPUs set to make a splash mid next year.

The first bout of Ryzen CPUs made their debut earlier this year and offered enough performance on tap to give people an alternative to Intel chips, which had for some time offered better performance than AMD's CPUs.

But the Ryzen 2 family demonstrates there's still more to be had out of AMD's Zen architecture and that the chip maker wants to build upon its CPU rise with Ryzen.

There's not a vast amount of extra information about what we can expect from Ryzen 2, but we reckon the chipset will be more of an evolution in performance rather than a massive power hike to annoy people who bought a Ryzen CPU earlier this year.

That being said, later down the line we'd not be surprised to see a new ‘Threadripper' chip built on the same Zen+ architecture but rocking a serious number or cores, or perhaps a 2000x series chip with 12 cores and 24 threads to really stick two fingers up at Intel. But as ever time will tell. µ