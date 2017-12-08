Qualcomm teams with Baidu to improve AI performance in new Snapdragon 845 chip

CHIP CONSTRUCTOR QUALCOMM has teamed with Chinese web services Baidu in a strategic partnership that will see the two working together to optimise Baidu's DuerOS conversational artificial intelligence (AI) system within Snapdragon chips.

Announced at the annual Snapdragon Technology Summit held in Hawaii on Thursday, the collaboration means both parties' will use their expertise in AI to optimise DuerOS with the Qualcomm Aqstic hardware and software. This, Qualcomm said, will help to support a "complete AI voice and smart assistant solution for global smartphone and Internet of Things (IoT) devices".



DuerOS was launched at the beginning of 2017 as a conversational AI system found in mobile phones, smart speakers, and TV set-top boxes, for example. The partnership's focus will be on providing Qualcomm's Aqstic with DuerOs' always-on, low power, voice activation and echo cancellation and noise suppression.



Qualcomm took the wraps off its Snapdragon 845 system-on-a-chip (SoC) that will be found in 2018 flagship smartphones on Wednesday this week, just ahead of the rumoured January reveal of Samsung's Galaxy S9.

The news today reveals that the Snapdragon 845 will be one of the first Qualcomm chips part of the DuerOS optimisation. However, specifics about smartphones that will run the new chipset haven't been revealed just yet, but have been promised for early next year.

"Qualcomm Technologies continues to drive research into AI, and we are committed to the development of on-device AI, including audio," said the firm's senior vice president of product management, Keith Kressin. "[We are] pleased to collaborate with Baidu on AI for voice-enabled solutions […] the collaboration with Baidu will bring AI for voice-enabled solutions to next-generation Snapdragon mobile platforms, allowing users to wake up smartphones and IoT devices using their voice in their natural language at any time and at extremely low power, while utilising Baidu's DuerOS voice services. µ