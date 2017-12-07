98 per cent of knock-off iPhone chargers put users at risk of electric shock

ALMOST ALL fake or look-alike iPhone chargers put consumers at risk of lethal electric shock.

So says experts at Electrical Safety First who, in a study carried out with Apple, found that 49 out of 50 'lookalike' chargers purchased in the UK failed safety tests.

One in three chargers tested failed every part of the safety screening, while almost half failed an electric strength test, which means they post a "severe risk" of electric shock.

What's more, internal examination of the knock-off cables revealed that almost half ailed basic safety requirements and contained sub-standard internal components or inadequate spacing.

"We tested a range of fake iPhone chargers and found that 98 per cent of them had the potential to cause a lethal electric shock or start a fire," Electrical Safety First said in a blog post.

"It's a scary thought, especially when you think about how often we continue to use our phones while they're charging. And if you leave yours to charge overnight, you have even more reason to be concerned."

The outfit has offered up some advice on how to spot a fake Apple charger. For example, a look-a-like cable could take twice as long to charge your iPhone's battery, will likely be missing markings or contain spelling errors, and the USB port could be upside down or in a different place.

This latest warning comes just weeks after Trading Standards has warned consumers to bite the bullet and pay for official Apple charges after discovering that fake alternatives are just as dangerous as they are cheap.

The consumer advice outfit earlier this year bought up 400 fake Apple chargers, likely costing it approximately £396, and found that 397 of them failed to pack enough insulation to protect users' against electric shocks. µ