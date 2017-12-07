Apple declares the 2011 Mac Mini 'obsolete' amid rumours of incoming refresh

APPLE HAS DECLARED its 2011 Mac Mini 'obsolete' which means the device is no longer eligible for repairs or service.

An internal memo obtained by MacRumours and distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers first confirmed that the six-year-old device had been slapped with end of life status, and Apple has since added the product to its list of 'vintage and obsolete products'.

This move means that owners of the 2011 Mac Mini will no longer be able to get the pint-sized PC repaired or serviced at Apple stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers, unless the repair is required by law.

The only remaining Mac Mini model that's eligible for service is the 2014 edition, which itself is getting long in the tooth. The firm's outdated three-year-old model is still on sale at the Apple Store, but it's unlikely proving popular given its ageing Haswell processors and integrated Intel HD 5000/Intel Iris Graphics.

However, Apple's Tim Cook said earlier this year that the Mac Mini range is alive and well and hinted at an imminent refresh.

An Apple fan called 'Krar' e-mailed Cook to question the lack of Mac Mini updates, saying: "Are we are going to see anything in the pipeline anytime soon?"

Krar, who likely couldn't believe his/her luck, received a reply from Cook, who said: "I'm glad you live Mac mini. We love it too. Our customers have found so many creative and interesting uses for Mac mini.

"While it is not the time to share any details, we do plan for Mac mini to be an important part of our product line going forward."

It's unclear when Apple plans to launch a new model, but MacRumours previously speculated that it unlikely will be until 2018 at the earliest. It also expects the refreshed machine to use Intel's 8th-gen quad-core Kaby Lake chips, which the firm claims will offer "double the performance" of a five-year-old machine. µ