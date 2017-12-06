Stack Overflow reveals Edinburgh is the fastest growing tech city in the UK

EDINBURGH IS the fastest growing tech scene in the UK, according to this quarters ecosystem report from Stack Overflow.

The dev population in the festival city grew by eight per cent in the second half of 2017 - a total of nearly 20,000.

Data Scientists working in Edinburgh grew by 19 per cent in the second half of the year, a result perhaps of the £159m tech investment the city secured during 2016.

So Edinburgh is tech's second city. London is firmly at number one, with 300,000 developers, meaning it has more tech talent in the city than the whole of Italy, Spain or Poland.

In terms of devs alone, Birmingham and Manchester are actually second and third in terms of population with 40,300 and 39,000.

The lowest figure is in Glasgow (presumably they're all up the road in Edinburgh) with just 16,500.

Elsewhere in the report, analysis of post tags on Stack Overflow has shown that 'angular' is the fastest growing term. Other risers include ionic2, vue.js, tensorflow, react-native, angular, asp.net-core, react.js, redux and firebase-database.

The fastest droppers in number of tags are matlab, swing, meteor, algorithm, matrix, c, objective-c, iphone and recursion.

Meanwhile in terms of the jobs board - its still JavaScript where the most work is - 24 percent of ads required Javascript knowledge. Just behind was Java at 22 percent. Python was 15, C# was 12 percent and ReactJS at 10 percent.

Sean Bave, general manager and vice president of Talent at Stack Overflow, comments: "Technology moves quickly: even just a couple of months can make a difference to the languages and methodologies developers are interested in and it can sometimes be difficult for employers to keep up with the trends.

"What's fascinating about this data is the pace at which different technologies rise and fall. It's more important than ever for employers to keep their ears to the ground and look at data like this to make sure they're using the right technologies and attracting the right talent as we move into 2018."

Stack Overflow has been examining different facets of the tech workforce throughout 2018, including most in-demand skills, languages, income as well as age and sex of users to its site. µ