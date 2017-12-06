Amazon Prime Video for Apple TV is finally available

MERRY CHRISTMAS, Apple TV owners: Amazon Prime Video is finally available.

The app arrives six months after Apple CEO Tim Cook said Amazon Video would be coming "later this year", and does so with just weeks to spare.

Its arrival will no doubt we welcomed by Apple TV owners signed up to Amazon's video service, us until now, users have had to wirelessly AirPlay the likes of Mr Robot from another Apple device to their set-top box.

"There is nothing that excites us more than delighting our customers, and we are thrilled for them to stream Prime Video on Apple TV," said Mark Eamer, vice president of Prime Video.

"The app arrives just in time for the highly anticipated new season of The Grand Tour, which launches on 8 December, and Prime Video members streaming on the Apple TV 4K will have the exceptional viewing experience of 4K HDR."

We were able to download the app without issue, but 9to5Mac is reporting that the Amazon Prime Video app may not show up for all users in a tvOS app store search

If it doesn't show up, you can find the new app by searching for "Amazon" in the tvOS app store, selecting the Amazon Shopping app, and finding the new Prime Video app in the "More by this Developer" section at the bottom.

In order to use the Prime Video app, you must have a third-generation Apple TV or newer

Prime Video's arrival on tvOS is likely a sign that Amazon will soon start flogging the Apple TV again. Back in 2015, Amazon reportedly had a falling out with Apple over the cut it takes from in-app purchases, and as a retaliation decided to ban sales of the Apple TV on its website.

The decision was made in October 2015, when Amazon announced plans to ban sales of Apple's TV box - along with Google's Chromecast - claiming that the devices lack of Prime Video support was "confusing for customers."

However, given that the fight between Amazon and Google this week stepped up a notch, it's unlikely that the Chromecast will be making a return anytime soon. µ