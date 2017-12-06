Robots will write most software code by 2040, claim boffins

THIEVING ROBOTS are set to steal work from coders, as bunch of boffins reckon machines will write the majority of software by 2040.

A cohort of clever folks from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US foresee machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) taking over code creation from human software wranglers.

A paper titled 'Will humans even write code in 2040 and what would that mean for extreme heterogeneity in computing?' delves into the subject and notes that in the space of a little more than two decades, code creation will tap into the smart and autonomous tech already in existence.

"Programming trends suggest that software development will undergo a radical change in the future: the combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and code generation technologies will improve in such a way that machines, instead of humans, will write most of their own code by 2040," the researchers explained.

That's not exactly good news for people with lucrative coding jobs and skills honed through years of hunching over keyboards and basking in the glow of CRT and LCD displays.

But it's not all doom and gloom, so any coders reading this don't have to rush off to open that cat cafe by the sea they've always dreamed of.

Clever coding machines will take reduce the need to write out loads of basic coding lines, allowing human programmers to use automated systems to be more efficient with their software development.

And there's also a need to oversee the code that machines make, kinda like a human conductor of a robot orchestra, as there has historically been a challenge to get robots to play nicely together and not cock-up each others code.

"Machines writing code under human direction will only further improve our ability to explore the universe, enjoy life, and stream Netflix, especially if it saves us the trouble of learning how to make extremely heterogeneous systems work together," the researchers said.

This seemingly paints a harmonious future whereby humans and robots walking hand in hand, then bang each others brains out in coital bliss rather than through blunt force trauma.

We'll have a bit of a wait until we see how the assumptions and conclusions of the researchers play out, and we expect changes to the coding world will be gradual rather than shake everything up overnight.

Still, this news is not likely to soothe robot fearing Bill Gates, who probably envisions a Skynet situation of self-aware, self-coding robots set loose to enslave and kill humanity. µ