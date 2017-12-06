BBC offers Planet Earth 2 in full UHD 4K HDR with extra tentacles

AUNTIE BEEB'S boffins are at it again. This time it's the watery wonders of Blue Planet II in their sights and the announcement that it will be made available in 4K HDR on compatible devices from this weekend.

At the moment, the BBC doesn't have a UHD linear service but will be offering the upgraded pictures of the briny deep via iPlayer on a range of compatible TVs as soon as the series ends on BBC One HD this Sunday.

The BBC has worked with longtime collaborator and Japanese broadcaster NHK to create an implementation of HDR known as Hybrid Log-Gamma.

Matthew Postgate, chief technology and oroduct Officer at BBC Design and Engineering said: "The extra quality that Ultra HD, HDR and the wider range of colours brings to audiences is unparalleled.

"Blue Planet 2 is the first programme we've shown in such high quality and perfectly demonstrates how the BBC is pushing the boundaries of digital innovation. Making the full series available in Ultra HD and HDR on BBC iPlayer is the next step in reinventing the BBC for a new generation, and there's not a better place to start than with the stunning Blue Planet 2"

Hybrid Log-Gamma and DVB-Dash, being the primary technologies used to bring the system into homes are now part of the Freeview Play standard and the full service will be available on a range of TVs from the likes of LG, Phillips, Sony and Panasonic. It will also be available through the latest Roku Streaming Stick Plus.

At present Virgin Media boxes aren't compatible with the most up to date implementations of HDR and therefore won't be part of the offering, however, the BBCs tech is backwards compatible so if you do watch on non-compatible equipment, you will still get an experience up to the maximum capabilities of your screen.

Sky Q viewers can join in but will need to manually select the UHD option before downloading.

The announcement of the full Blue Planet 2 experience comes after a 4-minute clip selection of Planet Earth 2 was offered on an experimental basis last year. µ