WELL WE could probably have seen this coming a mile off. Oath, the company that now owns Yahoo, has sued not-for-profit Mozilla after the latter decided to cut short a deal to make Yahoo the default search in Firefox.

Then, a few hours later, Mozilla counter-sued.

The story starts a few weeks back when Mozilla launched Firefox Quantum, a faster and more powerful browser that also doubles as a dishwasher tablet*.

"Yahoo has suffered and will continue to suffer a competitive injury to its business and reputation, among other harm, and Mozilla's material breaches and bad-faith conduct are a substantial factor in causing such harm," said the court documents.

Actually, Yahoo will continue to suffer because it's a rubbish search engine, but anyway…

Mozilla retorted that it was perfectly legal and in their best interests to make the switch back to Google.

"When it became clear that continuing to use Yahoo as our default search provider would have a negative impact on all of the above, we exercised our contractual right to terminate the agreement and entered into an agreement with another provider.

"The terms of our contract are clear, and our post-termination rights under our contract with Yahoo should continue to be enforced."

Mozilla's countersuit refers to unpaid fees from the agreement. It claims that switching to Yahoo was done with the understanding that the search engine would receive significant investment to make it more competitive with the likes of Google and that other one you sometimes use by accident.

"Had Yahoo not breached the strategic agreement, the search functionality in Firefox would have been used more and the Firefox product itself would have more users, Mozilla would have been able to enter into a deal with a higher price following the termination of the strategic agreement, and there would have been relevant search alternatives in the marketplace, including Yahoo."

Meeeeeow. Get the cream.

In short - Oath blames Mozilla. Mozilla blames Oath. On one side a multinational owned by a cable company with the FCC in its pocket. On the other a not-for-profit with a heart of gold and silly logo.

It's on. µ

*it doesn't really