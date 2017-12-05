Honor's launch for the 7X was really the launch of the AI-powered Honor View 10

HONOR HAS announced the much anticipated Honor View 10, the first global launch for the View series.

Boasting the Honor Magic AI engine and a 5.99in 18:9 screen on a metal unibody was unveiled as a "just one more thing" at the much hyped Honor 7X launch.

The Honor View10 boasts a 3750mAh battery, but is just 6.97mm thick - thinner than the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, despite a larger capacity.

The big twist is that the fingerprint sensor has been incorporated into the glass, snuggled under the narrow bezel. It's not quite part of the screen, but it's not far off.

It includes a feature to stop it working when your eyes are closed, so no one can open your phone in your sleep. It can also be set to hide all notifications when your face isn't shown, and even keep the screen on and unlocked when it can see you.

The phone will be available in Honor's trademark blue and black, and it also boasts a Kirin 970 octa-core CPU and a 12-core GPU alongside 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

The camera is a dual lens 20MP and 16MP and includes an AI feature to ensure that auto mode offers the best it can be. It has 13 scene recognitions at launch with more to follow. The selfie camera is 13MP and comes with AI portrait recognition, motion sensing and (for some reason) the ability to change the background of your selfies.

EMUI, the Honor/Huawei tweak of Android has been upgraded to version 8, based on Android 8.0 Oreo, which will be available from launch.

As ever, the hybrid SIM slot will either take two SIM cards or one SIM and one SD card, but crucially it can support dual 4G and dual VOLTE - a significant upgrade for gamers.

Translation is offered using a combination of Honor/Huawei's neural processors and Microsoft's Translator, able to translate voice in real time and text from photos.

For some reason, Honor has also included a business card scanning function in a phone aimed at the youth market. But let's not dwell on that.

One nice touch is the arrival of "Supercharge", which will charge the battery to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. We'll be interested to know how it compares to Quickcharge, Dash Charge et al.

Apparently, it can also be used to control DJI drones with voice. Which is nice. Plus there is a gaming mode to stop you accidentally hitting the home key or getting notifications when you're busy.

The phone is available from 8 January in the UK priced at £449.

Also announced was Point Cloud 3D camera, which will allow depth in face ID and rendering for 3D printing. In the demo, we also got to see the camera used to animate cartoon characters from facial mapping in 3D.

Finally, Sync Play means you can join multiple phones together to boost speakers, with NFC connection.

Meanwhile, the mid-range Honor 7X which we previewed last month was priced, at £269. In the great scheme of things it was almost an afterthought. µ