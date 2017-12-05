Google pledges 10,000 staff to its YouTube extremist video hunting army

GOOGLE HAS SEARCHED and found its moral compass having decided to pledge 10,000 staff to root out extremist and problematic content on YouTube.

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube, noted how the video site can be used for good but also has a dark side, allowing bad people spread harassment, harm and hate.

"There can be another, more troubling, side of YouTube's openness. I've seen how some bad actors are exploiting our openness to mislead, manipulate, harass or even harm," she wrote in a blog post.

As such, Google appears to have declared enough is enough and it wants these mother-fu****g extremists off its mother-fu****g video platform.

So while some 150,000 video nasties have been purged from YouTube and two million videos screened since June for violent extremist content, Google is ramping up its efforts to sweep away extremists and hateful content.

Not only does this involve boosting its terror tosspot and extremist ingrate spotting team, but it will also see Google put its machine learning prowess into further action to help the humans sniff out violent videos.

"Our advances in machine learning let us now take down nearly 70 percent of violent extremist content within eight hours of upload and nearly half of it in two hours and we continue to accelerate that speed," Wojcicki noted.

Google is also taking a hard-line on the comments section of YouTube in order to root out abusive and hateful comments left by everyone from cowardly cretins spewing bile from the behind the safety of their computers, to dangerous sexual predators attempting to use YouTube as means to manipulate people.

So if terrorism and being an extremist prick is your bag, then you'd best avoid YouTube and perhaps take a good look at yourself in the mirror.

Some may claim this as Google infringing on internet freedom of speech, but it's admirable to see the firm taking action to shut people with too much hate and time on their hands from sullying a pretty decent video site. µ