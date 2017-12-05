Broadcom wants to oust Qualcomm's board of directors in hostile takeover effort

SEMICONDUCTOR OUTFIT Broadcom is putting the pressure on Qualcomm to accept its takeover bid, having this week announced that it's to nominate a slate 11 directors for Qualcomm''s board.

This latest move by Broadcom, which comes weeks after Qualcomm rebuffed its $130bn offer, sees the firm taking the issue directly to Qualcomm's shareholders.

It said on Monday that it will announce a new slate of board directors for Qualcomm at the company's annual meeting in March to "give Qualcomm stockholders an opportunity to voice their disappointment with Qualcomm's directors and their refusal to engage in discussions with us."

The list comprises of nine men and two women and includes a former president of Nokia's networks business and the former director and chairman of the board of Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

"We have heard from many Qualcomm stockholders who have expressed their desire for Qualcomm to engage with us," Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom, said.

"We also continue to receive positive feedback from customers and, having had initial meetings with certain relevant antitrust authorities, remain confident that any regulatory requirements necessary to complete a combination will be met in a timely manner."

Qualcomm confirmed receiving the list and said this latest move by Broadcom "blatant attempt to seize control of the Qualcomm board in order to advance Broadcom's acquisition agenda."

"These nominees are inherently conflicted given Broadcom's desire to acquire Qualcomm in a manner that dramatically undervalues Qualcomm to Broadcom's benefit," the firm added.

Shareholders will be able to vote for or against the Broadcom nominees at an annual meeting on March 6.

Qualcomm last month "unanimously rejected" Broadcom's record-breaking takeover offer, having agreed that the $70 per share bid "dramatically undervalues Qualcomm" and "comes with significant regulatory uncertainty."

In a statement, Paul Jacobs, executive chairman and chairman of the board of Qualcomm, said: "It is the Board's unanimous belief that Broadcom's proposal significantly undervalues Qualcomm relative to the company's leadership position in mobile technology and our future growth prospects." µ