Windows Update is borked for some Windows 7 users

SOME USERS of Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system are complaining that Windows Update has gone to Borksville.

Those affected say that, when trying to run Windows Update on their machine, they are seeing an "80248015" error.

As reported by Betanews, users affected by the issue have been getting an error message that says: "Windows Update cannot currently check for updates, because the service is not running. You may need to restart your computer."

One Windows 7 user said: "When I clicked on the Windows Update icon today to start the updates it said that my computer was up to date and that there were no updates available which I know was not the truth because I hadn't installed any of the [recent ones]."

According to technology website Ghacks, the problem is caused because there's a file that has incorrect expiry date information. The file is authorization.xml located in c:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution\AuthCabs\authcab.cab.

Usually, a reboot can fix such problems, but that's not the case this time around. But experts seem to have found a workaround that eradicates the problem in some cases.

Günter Born, reported by BornCity, recommends that users go to Windows Update in settings and select an option that says "Give me updates for Microsoft products and check for new optional Microsoft software when I update Windows".

Many users have succeeded with the tip, but that's not to say it'll work for anyone. Microsoft has yet to provide a patch or fix for this particular bug.

"After reading his mail, I decided to do a short check on my Windows 7 production machine. I received the following error message after a few seconds," Born wrote.

"Error 0x80248015 has been dropped, and I see the information, that the last update search was on December 3, 2017 01:53. The update history showed me, that a definition update KB2310138 for Microsoft Security Essentials has been installed as a last update." µ