Apple's iOS sheds market share in Blighty due to 'late iPhone X release'

APPLE HAS SEEN its share of the smartphone market shrink in the UK due to the late release of the iPhone X.

So says Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, whose latest figures show that iOS' slice of the pie fell 8.5 per cent in the three months ending October, giving it a 33.9 per cent share of the UK market.

This, the analyst outfit claims, is largely due to the fact that the iPhone X wasn't made available until the end of October, along with the fact that the iPhone 8 - which was available in September - offered few upgrades compared to the iPhone 7.

"It was somewhat inevitable that Apple would see volume share fall once we had a full comparative month of sales taking into account the non-flagship iPhone 8 vs the flagship iPhone 7 from 2016," said Dominic Sunnebo, global business unit director at Kantar.

"This decrease is significant and puts pressure on the iPhone X to perform. Considering the complete overhaul that the iPhone X offers, consumers may be postponing their purchase decisions until they can test the iPhone X and decide whether the higher price, compared to the iPhone 8, is worth the premium to them."

Apple's drop in market share was good news for Android OEMs, with Google's OS increasing its majority share by 10.4 per cent to 64.9 per cent during the three month period.

These gains were felt across the globe, with Android claiming 82.3 per cent of the market in China, 83.2 per cent in Germany and 85 per cent in Italy.

Kanter has credited this momentum not only to Apple's decline, but also to the growth of Chinese brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo which took a bite out of their big name competitors during the three month period.

"Samsung's performance in China continues to deteriorate, with its share now down to just 2.2% of that market," Kantar noted.

Elsewhere in Blighty, Windows Phone saw its share of the market sink 2.1 per cent to just 1.1 per cent, while 'other' OSes accounted for just 0.2 per cent of smartphone sales. µ