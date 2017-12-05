Nokia 9 set to debut in January with bezel-free display, Snapdragon 835

HMD GLOBAL will reportedly launch the long-rumoured Nokia 9 in January, alongside a new version of the Nokia 8.

So says Chinese website MyDrivers, which claims to have been tipped off about a 19 January launch event in China. Here, the report claims, HMD Global will show off its flagship Nokia 9 smartphone for the first time.

The site's sources claim that the so-called Nokia 9 will pack a bezel-less 5.5in 18:9 QHD display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras and a 3,800mAh battery, complete with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 support.

The handset, which will reportedly ship with Android 8.0 Oreo onboard and offer IP67 certification, will be made available with either 64GB or 128GB storage and MyDrivers claims it'll ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of audio over USB-C.

If the speculation is legit, expect the Nokia 9 to fetch around £415 SIM-free. However, MyDrivers notes that the handset will come for custom software aimed at the Chinese market, so it remains unclear whether the handset will see a UK release.

At the 19 January event, HMD Global is also expected to launch a new version of the Nokia 8. This handset, which is also said to come with custom software, is said to pack an 18:9 screen, Snapdragon 835 internals and IP67 certification.

If this January launch date is on the money, HMD's next flagship could arrive just days after the Galaxy S9. According to reports, Samsung will offer a sneak peek at the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at CES next month, before a full unveiling takes place in March next year.

LG is also said to be "considering" a January launch for its next flagship smartphone, the LG G7, in a bid to better challenge Samsung's upcoming flagship. µ