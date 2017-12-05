Vivaldi launches browser for the Raspberry Pi

YOUNG UPSTART browser Vivaldi is launching a build for ARM devices including the Raspberry Pi.

The experimental build will work across the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3, along with the Cubieboard, ASUS Tinker Board and a number of others.

"We are excited to unveil Vivaldi for the popular development board Raspberry Pi and other Linux based ARM devices. Enthusiastic Raspberry Pi users who are looking for a more feature-rich and flexible browser, will find Vivaldi a thrilling experience," said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi Technologies.

Von Tetzchner is founder and ex-CEO of Opera Software. Vivaldi was launched in 2013, with the first browser builds emerging last year.

"Vivaldi is a web surfer's complete toolbox that you can personalize and make your own. We strive to add more flexibility for the thriving culture of computer hobbyists and hope that every owner of Raspberry Pi will have fun using Vivaldi," he adds.

A number of tweaks can be made on the Raspberry Pi version to optimise performance. Animated GIFs can be turned off, whilst an advanced Reader View removes all unnecessary screen clutter.

Other features in Vivaldi include tab grouping, screenshot capture and the ability to take notes in browser.

The browser is already available for Windows, macOS and Linux (running Intel architectures).

In September, von Tetzcher accused Google of deliberately blocking his Adwords account because he positioned himself as a rival to Chrome. Although Vivaldi is a Chromium-based browser (like Opera), the different builds are seen as individual entities, and as such are market rivals.

Vivaldi uses Presto as a layout engine as opposed to Opera which switched to Blink. Vivaldi aims to bridge the gap by adding back the lost features and is aimed primarily at tech boffins. As of July 2017 it had 0.04 percent of the market against Opera's 2.25 and Chrome's 63.48.

Downloading Vivaldi for Raspberry Pi is available from here. µ