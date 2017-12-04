Eve V's first public sale sees basic model sell out in 15 minutes,

THE WORLD'S first crowdsourced convertible, the Eve V, has launched its first flash sale, with the initial production run of the base selling out in just 15 minutes and other models almost exhausted within the hour.

The Surface Pro rival was the idea of Konstantinos Karatsevedis of Finland, who brought together 1,000 enthusiasts who painstakingly went through the specs of the machine in minute detail.

The result was a machine that we described as "the best convertible we've seen so far" thanks to its fastidious attention to detail and brilliant performance.

The machine is to be sold in batches, much as the early OnePlus models were, with Flash Sales today marking the first time that sales were open to the public following the successful rollout of machines to its Indiegogo backers.

Also on sale for the first time were accessories including pouches, screen protectors and spares.

Because each device is individually made and the screen collaborated one by one at the factory, these flash sales mean that demand and supply can be matched, however as of last Friday, over 75,000 people had registered an account with Eve to buy what is believed to be only a few thousand machines.

Another batch will be made as soon as this one is sold, and we will, of course, let you know when that is as soon as we know ourselves.

The Eve V is available in 5 configurations based on which Intel chip (m3, i5 and i7), how much RAM (8GB or 16GB) and how much internal storage (256GB, 512GB or 1TB) you choose, but prices start at 799 Euros up to 1999 Euros.

Delivery for this batch (if you were lucky enough) is January or February 2018. µ