BlackBerry agrees to pay Nokia $137m to settle contract dispute

CANADIAN SMARTPHONE HAS-BEEN BlackBerry has agreed to pay Nokia $137m to settle a contract dispute.

The International Court of Arbitration (ICA) ruled last week that BlackBerry failed to make to make payments to Nokia under a patent license contract signed in 2012.

Details about the nature of the patent license contract have not been made available, but the ruling marks the end of a dispute between the two firms that formally began in April when Nokia filed a Request for Arbitration

"BlackBerry is disappointed that the Court of Arbitration did not agree with our arguments in the case but we accept their decision," BlackBerry said in a statement.

Nokia, naturally, said it was "pleased" with the ICA's ruling, and noted that "a significant portion of the amount awarded has already been recognised by Nokia in its financials for previous periods."

This doesn't mark the end of the battle of the has-beens, though, with BlackBerry saying last week that this ruling "does not change BlackBerry's assertion that Nokia is infringing on our intellectual property and we are continuing to vigorously pursue legal remedies in both the US and Germany."

BlackBerry filed a patent infringement suit against the firm in February, alleging that Nokia uses its patents in its Flexi Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers, and Liquid Radio software without properly licensing them from the company.

"In the course of developing its ground-breaking mobile communications devices, BlackBerry and its family of companies invented new technologies that cover key features of LTE and Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS)/UTRAN communications," BlackBerry lawyers wrote in the complaint.

"To take one example, enabling seamless voice services for LTE users posed a critical challenge that BlackBerry was able to address."

The complaint also alleges that Nokia encouraged mobile networks like AT&T or T-Mobile to use infringing products in question for their own LTE services without a license from BlackBerry.

Nokia said in a statement today that it believes BlackBerry's case against it is "without merit." µ