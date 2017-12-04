INQsport: Robot Wars series 10 episode 6 review (+ WIN Robot Wars books!)

Warning: If you haven't watched the final of Robot Wars aired 3/12/17 you may want to go away and come back. This is not a spoiler-free review!

IN THE END everything happened just as it should. More or less. The final of Robot Wars was nothing short of spectacular. The plucky underdogs gave the favourites a run for their money, there was smoke everywhere and Dara and Angela nearly had an ism at several points.

The much-anticipated 10-way melee between the runner-up robots in search of the wildcard was as ridiculous (in the best possible way) as anticipated. Almost impossible for Jonathan Pierce to commentate on (imagine trying to commentate on a five-a-side match but with no single point of focus, like, you know, a ball) the key deciding factor was that the pit was triggered early, leading to a fighting-robot equivalent of the Blues Brothers scene with the big pile of police cars.

And so to the final itself. Watching "comedy bot" Nuts 2 take a swing at Carbide as its clusterbot sneakily managed to trigger the pit taking Behemoth down, as the main unit destroyed the favourite's bar spinner weapon was nothing short of ballet.

We've made no secret of the fact that we take issue with Rapid. Not just because it was the result of throwing money around (£25,000), but because they're so bloody smug about it. In the first round, it was taken out by Magnetar, which then got knocked out by Eruption, but it was when it faced Carbide that things really went wrong.

Carbide had under-performed throughout the final, but that didn't stop it being a formidable foe. A spinner slam to the batteries of Rapid and we had a Fog of War, not from the bumper but from Rapid smoking and eventually combusting completely.

The most expensive Robot in Robot Wars history was pretty much completely destroyed.

And so, in the end, it came down to a repeat of the Series 9 Final. The reigning champions Carbide, against the Wildcard from the 10 way Melee, Eruption.

It had been Carbide that defeated Eruption in the heats, so this really was personal.

And what a final. Eruption's increasingly erratic weapon seemed to be disabled but suddenly came back to life, leaving Eruption to go hard or go home. Eruption fought back with a spectacular level of aggression and for us, this is why the fight went the way it did.

Carbide was good, but Eruption was better, and although its shell was battered and bruised, it survived, and the judges unanimously awarded the fight to Eruption - the new Robot Wars champion, and deservedly so. From wildcard to winner in 60 minutes.

And so three series into the new Robot Wars, and what do we think?

Well, there's no question that the format works. The BBC seems to be committed to it as well, with merchandise starting to appear (see below to win the book!) and a line of toys from Hexbug (who also make Battlebots toys) coming next year too.

But - speaking of Battlebots… there's one thing they don't have that Robot Wars does. House Robots. And again this year, one feels that their role has been mostly ceremonial. They're not exactly aggressive for the most part and in some cases, they actually seemed kind.

So next year, our wish list would be more melees - that worked. More Dara and Angela cam - that was such an inspired move. More robot-level views, especially during ‘fog of war' moments, they got a bit confusing. More aggression from the house robots - a return of Sargent Bash and Mr Psycho perhaps. All four PPZs being "manned"?

And need we say it? More female fronted teams. We'd love to see some female finalists next year. People keep telling us that women are welcome - now let's see them triumph!

But where do you start? If only there was a book… µ

So as promised, we've teamed up with Haynes Manuals to give away five copies of 'Build Your Own Robot' the official Robot Wars book. To win, just RT this article using the hashtag #inqrobotwars including @INQ and @HaynesManuals and we'll pick five winners on Friday at 5pm. Activate!