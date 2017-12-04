Apple releases iOS 11.2 and, er, breaks Face ID on iPhone X handsets

APPLE HAS HAD a bad week for software problems, and things much got worse over the weekend with the release of iOS 11.2.

iOS 11.2, which Apple rushed out to fix a 'Springboard' bug that caused iPhones to crash after the clocks hit 12.15am on Saturday, has caused Face ID to bork on some iPhone X handsets, 9to5Mac reports.

Owners of Apple's notch-equipped iPhone were quick to complain that, after installing the update, their handset displayed a message stating that "Face ID is not available".

It's unclear what caused the issue, but Apple analyst Rene Ritchie claimed on Twitter that it may be due to users pre-emptively changing the date on their iPhone X to avoid their the Springboard crash.

🚨 If you changed your #iPhoneX date to avoid the springboard crash, then updated to iOS 11.2, #FaceID won't like the bad date and you'll need to reboot to make it happy again.



(Also: remember to set your date/time back to auto ASAP.)



More info: https://t.co/VLpKU4Fzzb — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) December 2, 2017

Thankfully, the bug is pretty easy to fix, with 9to5Mac reporting that a simple reboot should rid of the error message and make Face ID activate successfully.

iOS 11.2 isn't just bad news, as the update also brings with it support for Apple Pay Cash, the firm's long-awaited P2P payments service that lets iPhone-wielding pals send money via iMessage. However, this feature is only available in the US for now.

If you have an iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X, iOS 11.2 also adds support for faster 7.5W wireless charging when used with a compatible Wireless Qi pad.

The update also updates the control centre to accurately show when Bluetooth and WiFi are switched on, adds a new loading animation for Live Photos effects, and Live wallpapers for the iPhone X. µ