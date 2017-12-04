Txt messaging is 25 years-old! Gr8 ;-)

IT WAS 25 years ago on Sunday when Mr Neil Papworth sent the first SMS.

OMG m8, texting has been going on for a quarter of a century, with sending "Merry Christmas" from a computer to the mobile phone of Vodafone director Richard Jarvis way back on 3 December 1992. Feeling old? Yeah, join the club.

Since that moment, text messaging has grown into a near de facto way to communicate, with some 96 billion texts being sent every day in the UK, ranging from "ware r u?" to "fam, im so 'anging rn".

Not that Papworth ever thought texting was really going to take off, musing: "I don't know if they really thought it was going to be a big thing."

Afterall, texting took a bit of time to hit the heights it has now reached, soaring in popularity when mobile phones became more affordable and pocket-sized and found their way into the hands of hormonal teenagers.

As texting caught on, with its limited characters per text and finite numbers of messages available in early day phone contracts, 'text speak' rose to the fore, ushering creative and infuriating ways to shorten phrases or represent emotions.

The rise of the smartphone and instant messaging apps done away with the worry of texting limits. But the language of text was retained, though emojis snuck in to render the need for words to express anger, sadness or confusion unnecessary :-(.

And thanks to the tech wizardry of the past few years, people who hate the idea of chatting on the blower can even order pizza through a simple text. If ever there was a sign Tomorrow's World was not just a litany of disappointment, that was it.

The big question is whether SMS will survive another 25 years, or will people keep moving over to WhatsApp, iMessage and Facebook Messenger, blasting texts, gifs, and even those bloody Animojis from their iPhone 35 or Android brain chip, leaving SMS to fade into tech comms obscurity. µ