THE WORLD'S BIGGEST lithium-ion battery has been launched in Australia after Elon Musk promised software company Atlassian's CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes that he could create a 100MWh battery storage farm within 100 days.



The pledge by Musk was made in March over Twitter in response to ongoing power shortages in South Australia, which were causing many problems for inhabitants, including blackouts and political uncertainty about the country's move into renewable energy sources.



Musk fulfilled his promise well ahead of the 100-day deadline, just 63 days after the grid connection-agreement was signed, and delivered and installed the battery last week.

The battery was officially launched as the Hornsdale Power Reserve in the Hornsdale Wind Farm in South Australia on Friday by South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill and Romain Desrousseaux, the deputy CEO of Neoen, the renewable energy company who owns the wind farm. It is now operational.

It means that, for the first time, clean and affordable wind energy can be dispatched to the grid 24 hours a day, seven days a week Neoen, whether the wind is blowing or not, improving system reliability.



"Tesla powerpacks, connected to Neoen's Hornsdale windfarm, are now operational and delivering power to the National Energy Market, providing system security services to South Australia," Weatherill said in a statement.

"The ability to dispatch into the system when needed, also opens up the opportunity for Hornsdale Power Reserve to sign competitive long term contracts with medium-sized business directly."

The launch follows a period of regulatory testing that ensured the battery's ability to both act as a generator and charge to and from the National Energy Market, the Australian politician added.



"South Australia is now leading the world in dispatchable renewable energy, delivered to homes and businesses 24/7. µ "