Google will boot apps that show lockscreen ads from Google Play

GOOD GUY Google has announced that it's finally cracking down on lockscreen ads and will kick offending apps from the Google Play store.

In an update to its Google Play Developer Policy on 'Lockscreen Monetization', the firm explains that the new policy isn't a blanket ban, but will rather kick out apps that show lockscreen advertisements if the app isn't explicitly a lockscreen application.

"Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lock screen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device," Google explains.

This means that apps such as file managers and games which throw up lock screen ads could soon find themselves booted out of the Google Play store, whereas apps such as Microsoft's Next Lock Screen launcher can still use such adverts if they choose to do so.

What isn't clear, however, is how Amazon will be affected, as the firm currently flogs subsidized Android phones to Prime members in exchange for the ability to pre-install Amazon apps and show customers more ads on the phones.

Regardless, the move has been welcomed by the Reddit community, although one user pointed out that Google itself has been shoving lockscreen ads in users' faces.

"Google themselves does this. The other day the Google Photos app popped up a notification alerting me that I could get free shipping on a photo album today only," they said.

While the new policy appears to be in place immediately, Google has not given details of any sort of deadline by which developers have to comply. µ